Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Epstein's Flight Logs: Who Is Being Protected?
channel image
Son of the Republic
615 Subscribers
45 views
Published a day ago

Epstein’s Congressional Cover-Up

* Why are Dems carrying water for him?

* What kind of intel operation was he running?

* Why is the gubment still concealing the flight logs — are they being used as blackmail?

p.s. Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 December 2023)

Keywords
cover-upfbihuman traffickingpedophiliajesse watterschild traffickingpedophilejeffrey epsteinlolita expressdick durbinsex traffickingmarsha blackburnblackmailepstein islandintelligence operationflight log

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket