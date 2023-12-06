Create New Account
What Kind Of Intel Operation Was Epstein Running?
Son of the Republic
The gubment is still concealing Epstein’s flight logs.

Are those flight logs being used as blackmail?

p.s. Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (5 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6342432068112

