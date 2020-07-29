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Rogue One & Solo: A Star Wars Story Retrospective||MetrObeliskRadio Episode 0026
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3 views • July 29, 2020
Today, we are taking a look at both Rogue One and Solo. Since Solo never got a sequel and it’s unlikely that we will ever see Solo 2, I figured it was fair to lump it in with Rogue One since they both share the same banner, “A Star Wars Story”. These were the first Star Wars Movies to not be Mainline Episodic Movies like The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi were. They are both standalones. So, the question being: How do both movies stack up with the rest of the Star Wars Movies?
Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/e8c4b6a9-ec73-46b4-985c-e9897dd84134
Star Wars: The Prequel Trilogy Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/79ee348d-511a-4730-86cf-07152fa8199d
Star Wars: The Original Trilogy Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/1a9f3c52-f1d3-4854-8756-d3266d5d778a
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
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Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/e8c4b6a9-ec73-46b4-985c-e9897dd84134
Star Wars: The Prequel Trilogy Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/79ee348d-511a-4730-86cf-07152fa8199d
Star Wars: The Original Trilogy Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/1a9f3c52-f1d3-4854-8756-d3266d5d778a
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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