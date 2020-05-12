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Star Wars:The Original Trilogy Retrospective Review||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0008
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2 views • May 12, 2020
This week, we're looking at The Original Star Wars Trilogy. Do these movies work as a Cohesive Trilogy? What about on their own?
Souces:
ScreenRant Article: https://screenrant.com/star-wars-trivia-facts-secrets-the-empire-strikes-back/
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Souces:
ScreenRant Article: https://screenrant.com/star-wars-trivia-facts-secrets-the-empire-strikes-back/
If you like what you listened to, then please follow the Social Media Links so you can stay up to date on all MetrObelisk Radio Uploads:
Official Blog: https://metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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