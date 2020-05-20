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Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0016
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2 views • May 20, 2020
This week, we look at The Sequel Trilogy in the Star Wars Saga. Now, there's been a lot of debate over these movies whether or not that they were good or bad. I am not trying to change your opinion with this. If you agree or disagree, that's fine. I just want to get everybody to think for themselves before blindly loving or hating this trilogy.
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If you want to stay up to date with MetrObelisk Radio, then follow me at these links:
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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