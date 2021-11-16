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Empty Shelves Expected through 2023 (for the duration), Leaked "Operation Rampdown" Document Insists Nothing Will Be Done to Stop Bioweapon Spread in UK, US Survival Group Update: 11.16.2021
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1765 views • November 16, 2021
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Empty shelves expected to last until 2023 as port delays put more orders on hold
Submitted by Richard
https://www.dailyadvent.com/gb/news/amp/6c2f9f52670d7ac0c070e409d4d16967-Empty-shelves-expected-to-last-until-2023-as-port-delays-put-more-orders-on-hold
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Leaked “Operation Rampdown” document insists nothing will be done to stop spread of COVID in UK
Submitted by Brenda
Continue: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/11/16/couk-n16.html
Related: https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/local-news/operation-rampdown-covid-exit-plan-6213633
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The Nano Silver-Sodium Borate Protocol
Written by Chris and Terral
November 15, 2021
On Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 9:17 PM Chris wrote:
Hi Terral:
I ordered more Nano Silver. We have had 2 people nebulize the Nano with great success as well as my wife who had a cold. Their lungs cleared up quickly. Our priest was really hurting so I had to come back early from a Nuclear Job last Friday. He was really in bad shape, so we gave him 2 treatments of Nano for the last few days along with broth and eggs and he has had a major turnaround for the better. Just thought you would like to know. On the other hand, we recommended this protocol to a couple that is really hurting as well and they have not followed this and continue to struggle with the steroids and Ivermectin etc. Not sure if this luck or this protocol really works.
Thank you, Chris
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Empty shelves expected to last until 2023 as port delays put more orders on hold
Submitted by Richard
https://www.dailyadvent.com/gb/news/amp/6c2f9f52670d7ac0c070e409d4d16967-Empty-shelves-expected-to-last-until-2023-as-port-delays-put-more-orders-on-hold
--
Leaked “Operation Rampdown” document insists nothing will be done to stop spread of COVID in UK
Submitted by Brenda
Continue: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/11/16/couk-n16.html
Related: https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/local-news/operation-rampdown-covid-exit-plan-6213633
--
The Nano Silver-Sodium Borate Protocol
Written by Chris and Terral
November 15, 2021
On Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 9:17 PM Chris wrote:
Hi Terral:
I ordered more Nano Silver. We have had 2 people nebulize the Nano with great success as well as my wife who had a cold. Their lungs cleared up quickly. Our priest was really hurting so I had to come back early from a Nuclear Job last Friday. He was really in bad shape, so we gave him 2 treatments of Nano for the last few days along with broth and eggs and he has had a major turnaround for the better. Just thought you would like to know. On the other hand, we recommended this protocol to a couple that is really hurting as well and they have not followed this and continue to struggle with the steroids and Ivermectin etc. Not sure if this luck or this protocol really works.
Thank you, Chris
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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