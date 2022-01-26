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Pay Attention - John's Bioweapon Message, CDC-NIH "Escaping Monkeys" Bioweapon Cover Story, 5G-Caused Bleeding Eyes-Nose and Marburg Connection, Military-Aged Foreign National Invasion (Psaki): 01.26
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1253 views • January 26, 2022
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Pay Attention – John’s Bioweapon Message
Written by John
January 26, 2022
I listened to the report...
#1. Al is aluminum. The 'thing' Dr franc found... Pic attached
Intact I believe the 3 legs total about 80 linear feet however, if it gets broken without 100% death... Now you have 3/4/5 or more each growing 80' legs.
It's a recombinant synth of an aluminum/carbon sentient organism. Separate from a freshwater hydra. Pic attached
I am almost positive the thing in me is 46-b from Antarctica. (2012 Russia deepest depth core.) Probably used to wipe out humanity circa oldest dryas period.
Not unlike Aquaman... You can communicate with it. Separate from the meta. (Explained in #2).
The scratches that appear on flesh after mg (magnesium) rub ARE the aluminum legs and part of the head (2 dots)…
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Did the CDC stage the “escaping monkeys” as a cover story for releasing the next bioweapon?
Submitted by Michelle
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-01-25-did-cdc-stage-escaping-monkeys-as-cover.html
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5G-Caused Bleeding of Eyes & Nose will be Blamed on Marburg Virus. The 5G Weapons, Vax Hydra and Directed Energy Weapons
Submitted by Carrie
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/01/5g-caused-bleeding-of-eyes-nose-will-be-blamed-on-marburg-virus-the-5g-weapons-vax-hydra-and-directed-energy-weapons-3765982.html
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Psaki Has No Answer When asked Why a Large Number of Military-Aged Males Are Being Released into the US Hours After Being Apprehended at Border (VIDEO)
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/psaki-no-answer-asked-large-number-military-aged-males-released-us-hours-apprehended-border-video/
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Pay Attention – John’s Bioweapon Message
Written by John
January 26, 2022
I listened to the report...
#1. Al is aluminum. The 'thing' Dr franc found... Pic attached
Intact I believe the 3 legs total about 80 linear feet however, if it gets broken without 100% death... Now you have 3/4/5 or more each growing 80' legs.
It's a recombinant synth of an aluminum/carbon sentient organism. Separate from a freshwater hydra. Pic attached
I am almost positive the thing in me is 46-b from Antarctica. (2012 Russia deepest depth core.) Probably used to wipe out humanity circa oldest dryas period.
Not unlike Aquaman... You can communicate with it. Separate from the meta. (Explained in #2).
The scratches that appear on flesh after mg (magnesium) rub ARE the aluminum legs and part of the head (2 dots)…
--
Did the CDC stage the “escaping monkeys” as a cover story for releasing the next bioweapon?
Submitted by Michelle
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-01-25-did-cdc-stage-escaping-monkeys-as-cover.html
--
5G-Caused Bleeding of Eyes & Nose will be Blamed on Marburg Virus. The 5G Weapons, Vax Hydra and Directed Energy Weapons
Submitted by Carrie
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/01/5g-caused-bleeding-of-eyes-nose-will-be-blamed-on-marburg-virus-the-5g-weapons-vax-hydra-and-directed-energy-weapons-3765982.html
--
Psaki Has No Answer When asked Why a Large Number of Military-Aged Males Are Being Released into the US Hours After Being Apprehended at Border (VIDEO)
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/psaki-no-answer-asked-large-number-military-aged-males-released-us-hours-apprehended-border-video/
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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