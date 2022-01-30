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We Got Them They're Now On The Run
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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90 views • January 30, 2022
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How The Steal Gets Stopped (This is short and brilliant)
https://www.brighteon.com/13035425-0b01-45b7-bc39-f16e4376549c

Sources http://stateofthenation.co/?p=105035#more-105035
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=105030
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=pfizer

Georgia Guidestones
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg

Must see
The Big Short & Links: https://tinyurl.com/47e6rruz
Covid19 PATENT https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/6b/c3/21/a62eb55a0e678c/US7220852.pdf
Twin Towers https://www.brighteon.com/78082cc2-2e27-4ce6-bf44-a9b81854f2d2
Fall of the Cabal https://www.brighteon.com/0813a08c-02c8-4eb4-b803-dcac1cc337a1
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.brighteon.com/f23c6476-35ff-4f31-a82e-4c6915f17eed
The Deception Is Monumental https://www.brighteon.com/9b30cd81-169c-49b1-bd31-e9f78371e459
Hidden Secrets of Money https://goldsilver.com/hidden-secrets/
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
NASA or The Bible? https://www.brighteon.com/ff6dac45-8563-4c9a-9acf-8ad04bac133f

Executive Orders 13818 and 13848 - These remain IN EFFECT
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13818-blocking-the-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-or
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13848-imposing-certain-sanctions-the-event-foreign-interference-united

My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/ https://phibetaiota.net/ http://thefreedomarticles.com/ https://sgtreport.com/ https://uncoverdc.com/ http://beforeitsnews.com/ https://theqanons.com/ http://thegatewaypundit.com/ https://geopolitics.co/ https://off-guardian.org/ https://noqreport.com/ https://christianpatriots.org/ https://www.orwell.city/ http://stoplookthink.com/ https://www.dailywire.com/ http://rairfoundation.com/ http://naturalnews.com = http://45.89.97.6/ http://techrights.org/ https://newsbusters.org/ https://81m.org/ https://medicalveritas.org/ https://agrdailynews.com/ https://xyz.frankspeech.com/ http://www.earthlyfireflies.org/
https://greatreject.org/

For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/
Keywords
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