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шнеге did тне тошегs gо?
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151 views • September 15, 2020
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https://www.brighteon.com/54840a0b-db4f-4c30-a11c-c289fb3069bf
Dr. Judy Wood, https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/
http://wheredidthetowersgo.com/
Coverage of her arguments all took much more time than I was prepared to spend, and I didn't expect the time to significantly change my perception of what happened on Sept 11th. This did!
Nikola Tesla was mentioned during this video and I provide links for further research into his FREE ENERGY in https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZxb3zSayQI
Free energy is demonstrated in LESS THAN TWO MINUTES here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spHfFDpSSYo
In this video Dr. Judy Wood uses the term "Dustification" to explain the lack of rubble on at Ground Zero. Without a knowledge of Nikola Tesla's accomplishments, you won't understand or accept that what's depicted is even possible.
This free wave energy can have effects on matter that I believe could destroy disease. This video is an hour worth spending.
https://www.brighteon.com/54840a0b-db4f-4c30-a11c-c289fb3069bf
Dr. Judy Wood, https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/
http://wheredidthetowersgo.com/
Coverage of her arguments all took much more time than I was prepared to spend, and I didn't expect the time to significantly change my perception of what happened on Sept 11th. This did!
Nikola Tesla was mentioned during this video and I provide links for further research into his FREE ENERGY in https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZxb3zSayQI
Free energy is demonstrated in LESS THAN TWO MINUTES here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spHfFDpSSYo
In this video Dr. Judy Wood uses the term "Dustification" to explain the lack of rubble on at Ground Zero. Without a knowledge of Nikola Tesla's accomplishments, you won't understand or accept that what's depicted is even possible.
This free wave energy can have effects on matter that I believe could destroy disease. This video is an hour worth spending.
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