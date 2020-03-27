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€nd Gоvеяnмеnт Gеnосidе
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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167 views • March 27, 2020
BANNED ON YOUTUBE: Free Energy, Covid-19 cures HIDDEN BY CRIMINALS
https://www.brighteon.com/ed38b9cc-7e30-4d9b-84fc-c30634b6ba9f
THE GREAT SECRET, LISTENING NOW?? https://i.redd.it/4m1yry6q31o41.jpg
No "V Shaped" Recovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tm-bt9xcQsw
Fortitude Ranch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIOKf2E3a-k
Event201 http://event201.com/ Pirbright https://www.pirbright.ac.uk
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise (Centre for Health Security Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2u01Gf0rQHzIBbUTcqtvig
Link to Patent
https://humansarefree.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Coronavirus-patent.jpg
SAVE THIS IMAGE THAT ILLUSTRATES THE LINK TO 5G, HORRIFIC PROOF
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/coronoavirus-nanotube-delivery-system.jpg
https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/coronoavirus-nanotube-delivery-system.jpg

Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg
A call for an uprising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltmBNiNr8ww

Robert Carter Cook "Common Sense Renewed" (Georgia Guidestones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQbXvb0EaUM

News from http://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/

South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko

Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value

3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07

My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
Keywords
genocidedepopulationgeorgia guidestonesbill gatesworld economic forumevent 201bill and melinda gates foundationcriminal governments
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