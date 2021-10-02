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Reloading ammo - final steps: add powder and projectiles
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46 views • October 02, 2021
This is the last of the series I produced. As I point out several times find a friend who reloads for rifle competitions and recruit him to guide you through the process. These videos are intended to show you the basics and some tricks I have learned over the years. But mistakes can be very destructive.
Have a mentor help you select, purchase and learn to use reloading gear.
This is one in a four-part set covering the reloading subject. The list and links below comprise the rest of the set.
trimming, deburring .223 brass cases for reloading
https://www.brighteon.com/3c76a0ae-d4ab-41b0-a9b5-4984a6e74baa
processing .223 brass - trim, deburr, uniform primer pockets
https://www.brighteon.com/b3795a31-076e-4ff4-a5af-c3bfa0375451
reloading your own ammunition
https://www.brighteon.com/0e007267-8842-469d-831d-8143bafa4e92
Have a mentor help you select, purchase and learn to use reloading gear.
This is one in a four-part set covering the reloading subject. The list and links below comprise the rest of the set.
trimming, deburring .223 brass cases for reloading
https://www.brighteon.com/3c76a0ae-d4ab-41b0-a9b5-4984a6e74baa
processing .223 brass - trim, deburr, uniform primer pockets
https://www.brighteon.com/b3795a31-076e-4ff4-a5af-c3bfa0375451
reloading your own ammunition
https://www.brighteon.com/0e007267-8842-469d-831d-8143bafa4e92
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