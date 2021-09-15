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trimming, deburring .223 brass cases for reloading
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122 views • September 15, 2021
Using RCBS power tools for efficiently processing used AR-15 brass.
I have published some of this, but recently saw a video clip of someone clearly knowledgeable in the process, but he was using hand-powered tools. Those are WAY TOO SLOW and labor intensive.
If you have to process more than a few, this is the way to go.
This is one in a three-part set covering the reloading subject. The list and links below comprise the set.
trimming, deburring .223 brass cases for reloading
https://www.brighteon.com/3c76a0ae-d4ab-41b0-a9b5-4984a6e74baa
processing .223 brass - trim, deburr, uniform primer pockets
https://www.brighteon.com/b3795a31-076e-4ff4-a5af-c3bfa0375451
reloading your own ammunition
https://www.brighteon.com/0e007267-8842-469d-831d-8143bafa4e92
I have published some of this, but recently saw a video clip of someone clearly knowledgeable in the process, but he was using hand-powered tools. Those are WAY TOO SLOW and labor intensive.
If you have to process more than a few, this is the way to go.
This is one in a three-part set covering the reloading subject. The list and links below comprise the set.
trimming, deburring .223 brass cases for reloading
https://www.brighteon.com/3c76a0ae-d4ab-41b0-a9b5-4984a6e74baa
processing .223 brass - trim, deburr, uniform primer pockets
https://www.brighteon.com/b3795a31-076e-4ff4-a5af-c3bfa0375451
reloading your own ammunition
https://www.brighteon.com/0e007267-8842-469d-831d-8143bafa4e92
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