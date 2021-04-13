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15) Claire Edwards: Qual a pressa do 5G (PT trailer: 23jan,2019)
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33 views • April 13, 2021
Ouvir entrevista completa de Claire Edwards - Qual é a verdadeira Agenda 5G e razão da pressa frenética em implantá-la?
Claire Edwards: What is the real 5G Agenda and why the frantic hurry to deploy it? | Interviewed by Tim Lynch | jan 23, 2020
https://www.ourplanet.org/greenplanetfm/claire-edwards-what-is-the-real-5g-agenda-and-why-the-frantic-hurry-to-deploy-it
Sugestões de seguimento (legendadas):
14) Armas electromagnéticas (ep.1 - CNN 1985): https://www.brighteon.com/aa8dd2ee-b21c-44a1-8cc7-3db3a33e5a58
13) Armas electromagnéticas (ep.2 - CNN 1985 e History Channel 2010): https://www.brighteon.com/3002f58d-2c0f-461a-9f45-1a9bb462c23f
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Claire Edwards: What is the real 5G Agenda and why the frantic hurry to deploy it? | Interviewed by Tim Lynch | jan 23, 2020
https://www.ourplanet.org/greenplanetfm/claire-edwards-what-is-the-real-5g-agenda-and-why-the-frantic-hurry-to-deploy-it
Sugestões de seguimento (legendadas):
14) Armas electromagnéticas (ep.1 - CNN 1985): https://www.brighteon.com/aa8dd2ee-b21c-44a1-8cc7-3db3a33e5a58
13) Armas electromagnéticas (ep.2 - CNN 1985 e History Channel 2010): https://www.brighteon.com/3002f58d-2c0f-461a-9f45-1a9bb462c23f
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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