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13) Armas electromagnéticas (ep.2 - CNN 1985 e History Channel 2010)
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30 views • April 13, 2021
Nesta 2ª parte, mostram-se casos históricos de armas de pulsos electromagnéticos e o uso cirúrgico de armas de energia dirigida usando ondas milimétricas, altamente selectivas.
Arranjo de compilação:
Créditos para a CNN, History Channel e SIC Noticias: Electromagnetic Frequency Weapons / CNN Special Report (1985) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDMdkSBYI0w
Tradução e legendagem de extracto de programa do History Channel (2010): A Arma Invisível, Guerra Eletro Magnética - SIC Noticias https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTS4OlBywUU
The invisible machine - Electromagnetic warfare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFKP0wnd2k4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU89s4fZlqo
Iraq Direct Energy Weapons in use 1of3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q950vkzPG3A
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Arranjo de compilação:
Créditos para a CNN, History Channel e SIC Noticias: Electromagnetic Frequency Weapons / CNN Special Report (1985) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDMdkSBYI0w
Tradução e legendagem de extracto de programa do History Channel (2010): A Arma Invisível, Guerra Eletro Magnética - SIC Noticias https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTS4OlBywUU
The invisible machine - Electromagnetic warfare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFKP0wnd2k4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU89s4fZlqo
Iraq Direct Energy Weapons in use 1of3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q950vkzPG3A
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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