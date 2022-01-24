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Surveillance Under The Skin: Elite Don't Want Free Will: They are injecting our Children
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45 views • January 24, 2022
Surveillance Under The Skin: Elite Don't Want Free Will: They are injecting our Children
Graphene Hydroxide, Dr. Andreas Noack, Smart Dust, Brain Computer Interface, Chinese Arms Race, Deep State, Trump, 5G, Huawei, Gen. Robert Spalding, Treason, Davos, Targeted Individuals, Mind Control, Voice of god weapon, manchurian polotics, NeuraLink, StarLink, Elon Musk, thought to speech, text to speech, brain mapping, stolen thoughts, hearing of hearing, brain waves of verbal thought, brain waves of hearing, QAM, Quad Amplitude Modulation, Human Body Resonance, Reradiation, SDR, Signals Intelligence, SIGINT, HUMINT, NEURINT, Giordano, Robert, Duncan, Pedophelia, Land Disposession, Poverty Majority, Unstable, Media, Poverty Holocaust, The Love For All of Jesus Christ
Argentine government agency admits COVID vaccines contain graphene oxide
At last, an official body has acknowledged that the vaccines against COVID-19 contain graphene oxide as part of their composition. This event took place after a request was made to investigate the death of a person post-vaccination.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html
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&&&&&&
Grounding helps reduce damage from electromagnetic waves amplified by graphene
In the case of exposition to high non-ionizing radiation, a quick solution to avoid the adverse effects is to perform grounding and shield the place where you are.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/grounding.html
SPREAD THE WORD❕
SHARE THIS‼️
&&&&&&
Very Important COVID VACCINE Info German DR RIP Andreas Noack - Graphene Hydroxide (Long Razor Blades & Non biodegradable antennas)
https://www.brighteon.com/441b6721-6a2f-4d34-b285-6351cbc34ddd
&&&&&&
Voice of 'god' weapon update -- (fixed audio)
https://www.brighteon.com/ff835201-08cd-47b7-9c46-01020386251b
Graphene Hydroxide, Dr. Andreas Noack, Smart Dust, Brain Computer Interface, Chinese Arms Race, Deep State, Trump, 5G, Huawei, Gen. Robert Spalding, Treason, Davos, Targeted Individuals, Mind Control, Voice of god weapon, manchurian polotics, NeuraLink, StarLink, Elon Musk, thought to speech, text to speech, brain mapping, stolen thoughts, hearing of hearing, brain waves of verbal thought, brain waves of hearing, QAM, Quad Amplitude Modulation, Human Body Resonance, Reradiation, SDR, Signals Intelligence, SIGINT, HUMINT, NEURINT, Giordano, Robert, Duncan, Pedophelia, Land Disposession, Poverty Majority, Unstable, Media, Poverty Holocaust, The Love For All of Jesus Christ
Argentine government agency admits COVID vaccines contain graphene oxide
At last, an official body has acknowledged that the vaccines against COVID-19 contain graphene oxide as part of their composition. This event took place after a request was made to investigate the death of a person post-vaccination.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html
SPREAD THE WORD❕
SHARE THIS‼️
&&&&&&
Grounding helps reduce damage from electromagnetic waves amplified by graphene
In the case of exposition to high non-ionizing radiation, a quick solution to avoid the adverse effects is to perform grounding and shield the place where you are.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/grounding.html
SPREAD THE WORD❕
SHARE THIS‼️
&&&&&&
Very Important COVID VACCINE Info German DR RIP Andreas Noack - Graphene Hydroxide (Long Razor Blades & Non biodegradable antennas)
https://www.brighteon.com/441b6721-6a2f-4d34-b285-6351cbc34ddd
&&&&&&
Voice of 'god' weapon update -- (fixed audio)
https://www.brighteon.com/ff835201-08cd-47b7-9c46-01020386251b
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