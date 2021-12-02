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Very Important COVID VACCINE Info German DR RIP Andreas Noack - Graphene Hydroxide (Long Razor Blades & Non biodegradable antennas)
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341 views • December 02, 2021
Very Important COVID VACCINE Info German DR RIP Andreas Noack - Graphene Hydroxide (Long Razor Blades & Non biodegradable antennas)
https://patriots.win/p/140c00REgj/germanys-leading-expert-phd-on-g/c/
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/10/08/nato-cognitive-warfare-brain/
Western governments in the NATO military alliance are developing tactics of “cognitive warfare,” using the supposed threats of China and Russia to justify waging a “battle for your brain” in the “human domain,” to “make everyone a weapon.”
https://patriots.win/p/140c00REgj/germanys-leading-expert-phd-on-g/c/
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/10/08/nato-cognitive-warfare-brain/
Western governments in the NATO military alliance are developing tactics of “cognitive warfare,” using the supposed threats of China and Russia to justify waging a “battle for your brain” in the “human domain,” to “make everyone a weapon.”
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