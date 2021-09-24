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Voice of 'god' weapon update -- (fixed audio)
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864 views • September 24, 2021
Voice of god weapon update (treason & pedophelia.
Mk Ultra & Targeted Individuals & Joins with Graphene Vaccine
Nano Antennas, Transistors, Mesh in the body monitoring electrical activity in the brain, eyes, and mouth's sub vocals. China is beating us at this slave arms race.
See Charles Lieber at Harvard treasonous work at Wuhan concerning nano wire antennas, transistors, mesh, monitoring brain and eye electrical activity.
William Shatner Exposes Voice of God Weapons on The History Channel - Targeted Individuals
Dr John Hall -The Voice of God used as a Weapon - Can They Read Your Thoughts
CIA Mind Control Voice of God Weapons Developer Dr Rober Duncan "It's too late!" 56 of 126
Voice of god weapon - Election Coup - Prayer Space Surveillance - World War 3 Neuro Interface Arms Race Against Population - Traffickers Brain Network in the Government!
Proof & Info for Targets:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/beholdbigbadbob
John Snow
Project Blue Beam
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/31/internet-of-things-fascism-by-another-name-powered-by-5g/
https://patriots4truth.org/2018/01/12/how-they-plan-to-control-everything-in-your-life/
Mk Ultra & Targeted Individuals & Joins with Graphene Vaccine
Nano Antennas, Transistors, Mesh in the body monitoring electrical activity in the brain, eyes, and mouth's sub vocals. China is beating us at this slave arms race.
See Charles Lieber at Harvard treasonous work at Wuhan concerning nano wire antennas, transistors, mesh, monitoring brain and eye electrical activity.
William Shatner Exposes Voice of God Weapons on The History Channel - Targeted Individuals
Dr John Hall -The Voice of God used as a Weapon - Can They Read Your Thoughts
CIA Mind Control Voice of God Weapons Developer Dr Rober Duncan "It's too late!" 56 of 126
Voice of god weapon - Election Coup - Prayer Space Surveillance - World War 3 Neuro Interface Arms Race Against Population - Traffickers Brain Network in the Government!
Proof & Info for Targets:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/beholdbigbadbob
John Snow
Project Blue Beam
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/31/internet-of-things-fascism-by-another-name-powered-by-5g/
https://patriots4truth.org/2018/01/12/how-they-plan-to-control-everything-in-your-life/
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