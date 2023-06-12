Create New Account
ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH: Watch The Water II, Closing Chapter -- Dr. Bryan Ardis and Stew Peters -- Robert Malone?? No. Drew Weissman & Katalin Karikó
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday |

🚩MRNA technology, Robert Malone?? No. Drew Weissman & Katalin Karikó. 🚩"Snake venom components are homologues to HIV-1 glycoprotein or proteases. "I need to make sure that the world hears this." The snake venom components they are patenting, right now, and already own patents on, to make substitutes for anti-viral vaccines, these snake venom components, they're using to make anti-viral vaccines, they published, "Snake venom components, are homologues to HIV-1 glycoproteins. The spike protein on the outside of HIV!" 🚩Do you know what the word 'homologues in science and research means? I had to look it up! You know, it means "Similar in evolutionary origin!". Just switch it around! HIV is similar in evolutionary origin, to snake venom components. Are you hearing me??" ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis.

They called it a conspiracy. They ignored the evidence. But they can't change the truth.

Dr. Bryan Ardis returns in this closing chapter of Watch The Water, reinforcing the research behind the groundbreaking documentary.

From venom peptides to blood clots, Dr. Ardis and Stew dive deep into how the Covid-19 bioweapon was made.

There is evil in this world, and it is trying to snuff out God's people by any means necessary.

🔻
🎥 Watch: LEST WE FORGET: WATCH THE WATER (March 22, 2022)

On Brighteon  https://www.brighteon.com/1003d65e-9faf-4bad-88f0-52dc94d0127b 

On Rumble https://rumble.com/v2tid0a-lest-we-forget-watch-the-water-march-22-2022.html 
🔻
🎥 Watch: “He was full of some white growth” | Funeral Director John O’Looney exposes what’s inside the bodies of the vaccinated - May 30, 2023

On Brighteon  https://www.brighteon.com/53b49999-018d-40aa-b279-a4d140e6483a

On Rumble https://rumble.com/v2rbv5i-he-was-full-of-some-white-growth-funeral-director-john-olooney-exposes-what.html 

Keywords
covid 19stew peterscov-idsnake venomdr bryan ardiswatch the water 2 closing chapter

