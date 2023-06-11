Create New Account
LEST WE FORGET: WATCH THE WATER (March 22, 2022)
If "We The People" will continue to fail, to rise together, against the globalist agenda and their plans, and continue to, wittingly or unwittingly, collaborate with the "satanic" globalist crime syndicate, then the pLandemics will continue into perpetuity. There can be no doubt about this, as the profiteering privateers like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and their ilk, have already frequently made abundantly clear.

But as this crime against all life on this planet continues to wreak havoc, and is used as legitimization for all sorts of tyrannical impositions on the freedoms and privacy of the global citizens, its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Cov-ID really spread?

In this March 2022 interview of Stew Peters with Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ardisantidote.com), Dr. Ardis has unveiled shocking connections between the pLandemic and the current phase of the eternal battle of good and evil which ostensibly began in the Garden of Eden.

In this interview, Stew Peters, award winning filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer and Executive Producer Lauren Witzke bring to light, a truth "satan" himself has fought to suppress.

