“He was full of some white growth” | Funeral Director John O’Looney exposes what’s inside the bodies of the vaccinated - May 30, 2023
Published 15 hours ago |

Funeral director John O’Looney sits down with Gareth for the first episode of our new series ‘Ickonic Voices’. The man who came the prominence for speaking out during the covid era, and even ended up in hospital himself before discharging himself after realising they were trying to kill him. He now speaks about what he is seeing in the bodies of the vaccinated…It’s a truly scary story.

