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How Your IPhone Takes A Infrared Picture Of Your Face ID Every 5 Seconds
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819 views • May 20, 2021
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How Your IPhone Takes A Infrared Picture Of Your Face ID Every 5 Seconds
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How Your IPhone Takes A Infrared Picture Of Your Face ID Every 5 Seconds
Watch also :
Vaccine Caused Large Blood Clots To A Man – Emergency Surgery Done To Remove 6 Feet Of His Small Intestine(AstraZeneca Jab)
https://www.brighteon.com/b581d601-1d2b-444c-bc84-4e91b109ba9b
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" - Dr. Ben Edwards
https://www.brighteon.com/67d05191-ac3f-4793-9bc5-29866e0e0e8d
Watch Closely - This Is How Some Are "Vaccinated" In Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/94cac385-6c22-4970-9426-83db895f8257
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