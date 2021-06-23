© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
171) Virology refuted - Lanka control experiment
Follow
0
Share
Report
75 views • June 23, 2021
Credits to Dean's Danes channel: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f?
Virology is the excuse to genetic manipulate mankind, purely. The intake of nanoGraphene forms plus 5G EMF = bleeding like Ebola symptoms, no biologic but a technologic pandemic. Virus has aways meant 'toxic'.
UPDATE: June 22, 2021 | US Senate Finally Admits that Neuroweapons Exist, Passes Bill to Help Diplomat-Victims: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/us-senate-finally-admits-that-neuroweapons-exist-passes-bill-to-help-diplomat-vic
Trailer 152) : https://www.brighteon.com/a1e7114a-e459-450f-b221-a0b1a3a3f291
Full 151) : https://www.brighteon.com/0ae16bae-901d-4d23-8207-bf9276be3ad2
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Virology is the excuse to genetic manipulate mankind, purely. The intake of nanoGraphene forms plus 5G EMF = bleeding like Ebola symptoms, no biologic but a technologic pandemic. Virus has aways meant 'toxic'.
UPDATE: June 22, 2021 | US Senate Finally Admits that Neuroweapons Exist, Passes Bill to Help Diplomat-Victims: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/us-senate-finally-admits-that-neuroweapons-exist-passes-bill-to-help-diplomat-vic
Trailer 152) : https://www.brighteon.com/a1e7114a-e459-450f-b221-a0b1a3a3f291
Full 151) : https://www.brighteon.com/0ae16bae-901d-4d23-8207-bf9276be3ad2
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.