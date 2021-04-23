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152) New 5G unlicensed frequencies (health effects - 2017)
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263 views • April 23, 2021
Please, do not miss the full version on here:
151) More 5G tech mysterious health issues: https://www.brighteon.com/0ae16bae-901d-4d23-8207-bf9276be3ad2
And not to miss:
87) Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8
Why 5G will boost the capacity and variety of health effects, it is a precision directed energy weapon:
Rwanda EMF Genocide: https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml
UPDATE: June 22, 2021 | US Senate Finally Admits that Neuroweapons Exist, Passes Bill to Help Diplomat-Victims: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/us-senate-finally-admits-that-neuroweapons-exist-passes-bill-to-help-diplomat-vic
151) More 5G tech mysterious health issues: https://www.brighteon.com/0ae16bae-901d-4d23-8207-bf9276be3ad2
And not to miss:
87) Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8
Why 5G will boost the capacity and variety of health effects, it is a precision directed energy weapon:
Rwanda EMF Genocide: https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml
UPDATE: June 22, 2021 | US Senate Finally Admits that Neuroweapons Exist, Passes Bill to Help Diplomat-Victims: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/us-senate-finally-admits-that-neuroweapons-exist-passes-bill-to-help-diplomat-vic
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