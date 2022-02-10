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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 06: February 10, 2022
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1161 views • February 10, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Three of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 50 gives us 23 events in five weeks that happened last in 2020-2021 (Weeks 51-02 w/8.1 Kermadec Islands); 2018 Weeks 26-30 w/8.2 Fiji, 2015 Weeks 32-35 w/8.3 Chile; 2014 Weeks 25-29, w/8.0 Alaska*). The key here is that each of these 5-week periods included aftershocks from 8-mag quakes (Rat Island Quake* was downgraded to a 7.9 by the USBS), while we see none of those for the 2021 orbit cycle in Week’s 46-50.
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Situation Update, Feb 10th, 2022 - The Globalists have LOST as humanity withdraws consent
Submitted by Terral
February 10, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b0501e64-46bd-4edb-9e23-77d8833fa6ed
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Does Nano Silver Work? - Uh that's a YES Dad
Written by John
February 09, 2022
Last week's blood with the crown of thorns and dead blood 20 min later (first 6 images) versus today. (Last two pics). Still got crap going on BUT... Not enough graphene to run the death program. No nanotubes spitting eggs that form crazy biosynthetic tapeworms. (Incl images)
On a normal person... (Who hasn't been tagged 2 dozen plus times for leaving the fold) ... I think they'd be just fine on your protocol.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Three of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 50 gives us 23 events in five weeks that happened last in 2020-2021 (Weeks 51-02 w/8.1 Kermadec Islands); 2018 Weeks 26-30 w/8.2 Fiji, 2015 Weeks 32-35 w/8.3 Chile; 2014 Weeks 25-29, w/8.0 Alaska*). The key here is that each of these 5-week periods included aftershocks from 8-mag quakes (Rat Island Quake* was downgraded to a 7.9 by the USBS), while we see none of those for the 2021 orbit cycle in Week’s 46-50.
--
Situation Update, Feb 10th, 2022 - The Globalists have LOST as humanity withdraws consent
Submitted by Terral
February 10, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b0501e64-46bd-4edb-9e23-77d8833fa6ed
--
Does Nano Silver Work? - Uh that's a YES Dad
Written by John
February 09, 2022
Last week's blood with the crown of thorns and dead blood 20 min later (first 6 images) versus today. (Last two pics). Still got crap going on BUT... Not enough graphene to run the death program. No nanotubes spitting eggs that form crazy biosynthetic tapeworms. (Incl images)
On a normal person... (Who hasn't been tagged 2 dozen plus times for leaving the fold) ... I think they'd be just fine on your protocol.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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