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HOLD-UP - ITW Grand Format #14 - Serge Rader
luciole
luciole
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10 views • June 03, 2021
1er juin 2021 : https://odysee.com/@holdup_ledoc:9/Serge-Rader-V1:8
HOLD-UP Média : https://odysee.com/@holdup_ledoc:9
@holdup_ledoc

Par souci de transparence nous avons décidé de diffuser les ITW du film HOLD-UP version Grand Format. N'hésitez pas à vous abonner si vous souhaitez être tenu au courant de nos prochaines publications.
Bon visionnage ! Mille mercis à vous !!!
Toute l'équipe du film.
Voir le film gratuitement :
https://holdup-lefilm.fr

Et cf. Hold-Up - FOCUS #2 - Des Vaccins, des Magistrats et un Enfant
https://www.brighteon.com/0f83d1f1-b62b-4257-add5-eefd3340b6b7

Vous pouvez nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux :
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Hold-Up-le-d
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/holdup_ledoc/

Playlist Hold-Up : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3586e801-86ef-4abb-8990-46ff0c547e32?index=1

Ceci n'est pas un complot
https://www.brighteon.com/97ce1b08-e94d-4151-8281-9514ebeda9e3

Mal Traités le documentaire choc sur la Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/de6b892b-ff08-47c5-80c4-fe6f0830d4e9

Cash investigation - Les vendeurs de maladies (Intégrale)
https://www.brighteon.com/7ee037c4-3461-4086-81d8-01300024ee67

Sur les alerteurs : Anne Givaudan - Le Courage au Service du Vivant
https://odysee.com/@QAmiral:9/Le-Courage-au-Service-du-Vivant-WEB-DL-1080p:3
et sur son site : https://sois.fr/
Keywords
medecinpandemierivotrilholdup
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