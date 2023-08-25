EMF sensitivity explained

For manufacturers who care about making low EMF products, use quality measuring devices, watch my videos like my TV video for example which contains a lot of advice: https://www.brighteon.com/79da6a6f-b9f6-4423-81f0-5c8cabbb78a6

Unless I'm mistaken, in a society we are supposed to improve things for each other, not the other way around and there are many things that can be improved. One of the reasons why people like me keep making videos is to show what the problems are so they can be resolved or minimized.

If you want to make a stick for your TV remote like seen at 6:45, just mount the TV remote a little bit higher, so the tip of the remote extends a little bit over the wood it is mounted on, for better reception.

If you want to see how i manage to "not touch" any devices and still use a computer, watch my inhibitor video:

https://www.brighteon.com/77ca84ca-3b48-4a4b-9615-fa78b8f935cb

All videos on that channel were made using that build (or with older builds).

If you want to study EMF sensitivity correctly, there is a lot to know:

watch this video and read everything linked to:

https://www.brighteon.com/efa56f2e-ea96-4280-b594-217e0a6bae83

_____________________________________________

Devices used in this video:

Gigahertz ME meters:There are many webshops to buy these meters, here are some examples:

https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency

https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences

https://safelivingtechnologies.com/emf-meters



Esmog Spion:

https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/

