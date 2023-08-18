Create New Account
EMF inhibitor ------------ low EMF solution
Published 21 hours ago

This build is what I'm forced to use to control my computer from a distance, to reduce exposure to manmade Electro Magnetic fields because I can't find relief with other methods and I need to do research about improving health. I have EHS (Electro Magnetic Hyper-Sensitivity), known in the military as Radio Wave Sickness.Dr. Lisa Nagy who had EHS herself calls it an environmental illness. Healing EHS is often difficult.

Music: {Hip Hop Christmas Extended} by Twin Musicom (twinmusicom.org)

emfwoodsolutionbuildehshypersensitivityelectrosensitivityinhibitormuiswooden keyboardtube microphonehouten toetsenbordemf solutionehs solutionlow emfemf freeemf free keyboardemf free mousestralingsvrije muisstralingsvrij toetsenbordtoetsenbord zonder straling

