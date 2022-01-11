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UK VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN NOT GET TRAVEL INSURANCE AS THEY ARE PART OF A MEDICAL EXPERIMENT! - A BUMMER IF THATS WHY YOU TOOK THE BIO-CLOT SHOT GMO GOF SPIKED BIO-WEAPON , AIRLINES SAY DONT FLY!- CLOTS
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90 views • January 11, 2022
THE VAXXED ARE NOW LEARNING THERE GOVERNMENTS LIE!
AND TO BOOT THE AIRLINE SAYS DON,T FLY AS THERE IS A HIGH RISK OF CLOTS IF YOUR VAXXED -
THE VAXXED HAVE BEEN DOUBLE CROSSED AND DUPED!
TIME TO TAKE BACK YOUR POWER AND RISE! NO PASPORTS NO 5G WEAPONS NO KILLER VACCINES NO LOCKDOWNS
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
LEARN! ABOUT GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE - DR NOWAK - https://www.brighteon.com/f8380f89-1e9a-4301-bceb-2eb176f3b6b1
UK SEXUAL ABUSE EXPOSED - GB NEWS - https://www.brighteon.com/b58fc079-ed89-4264-bda0-cc1b456fb982
THE COVID-19 DIY TEST CONTAINS LETHAL POISONS SODIUM AZIDE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEjKpjQeujou/
AND TO BOOT THE AIRLINE SAYS DON,T FLY AS THERE IS A HIGH RISK OF CLOTS IF YOUR VAXXED -
THE VAXXED HAVE BEEN DOUBLE CROSSED AND DUPED!
TIME TO TAKE BACK YOUR POWER AND RISE! NO PASPORTS NO 5G WEAPONS NO KILLER VACCINES NO LOCKDOWNS
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
LEARN! ABOUT GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE - DR NOWAK - https://www.brighteon.com/f8380f89-1e9a-4301-bceb-2eb176f3b6b1
UK SEXUAL ABUSE EXPOSED - GB NEWS - https://www.brighteon.com/b58fc079-ed89-4264-bda0-cc1b456fb982
THE COVID-19 DIY TEST CONTAINS LETHAL POISONS SODIUM AZIDE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEjKpjQeujou/
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