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The data noose - UK data update - Is it time for those responsible to pay?
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170 views • February 22, 2022
Uncensored Doctors, February 17, 2022.
Vaccine Efficacy = (Unvaccinated Risk – Vaccinated Risk) / Unvaccinated Risk
Share this video Please : https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6l1NY2uPN04/
Covid19 Expert Doctors, who were routinely censored by Mainstream and Social Media (Who are Vaccine Stakeholders), have been saying for a long time that all Vaccine Stakeholders will face a tidal wave of Data that will wash away any credibility these Vaccine Stakeholders had; credibility that they won't be able to buy back regardless of their power and ' or wealth.
Many of these expert Covid19 focussed Doctors can be found on websites that include:
https://flccc.net/
https://aapsonline.org/
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/
https://www.healthallianceaustralia.org/
http://bird-group.org/
https://www.pandata.org/
https://covexit.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Society's have been oppressed, divided and now injected with Clinical Trial Phase Novel Technology Vaccines with unknown mid or long term safety Data.
The Noose of Data presented here could be pointing to much more than failed vaccines; Many say that quick drops of Vaccinated into Negative Efficacy territory shows that the Vaccinated now have significantly compromised Immune Systems.
Should this Noose of Data form part of what is presented in detemining the fate of the Vaccine Stakeholders?
The Covid19 Experts would like to draw to the attention of everyone something they would say is the wicked suppression and/or obstruction of Medications including HCQ and Ivermectin.
These medications as used in Prophylactic and early Covid19 treatment protocols can be seen in the peer reviewed Covid19 Early Treatment Guide
See https://aapsonline.org/
By Suppressing known safe and effective medications, the Vaccine Stakeholders are insuring Vaccine uptake continues without alternative options being available to the population; Frontline Covid19 Doctors indicate that upto 85% of all Covid19 related deaths could have been and still could be prevented;
If this is remotely correct then perhaps a Noose of Data is not enough for the Vaccine Stakeholders
Share this video Please : https://www.brighteon.com/53c1a9da-cfb6-4d64-af37-3fd949ce12ff
The Next Week Got Even WORSE !! - Take a Look https://www.brighteon.com/0db925bd-e688-467a-9ecb-3cb0f5c9e01c
Vaccine Efficacy = (Unvaccinated Risk – Vaccinated Risk) / Unvaccinated Risk
Share this video Please : https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6l1NY2uPN04/
Covid19 Expert Doctors, who were routinely censored by Mainstream and Social Media (Who are Vaccine Stakeholders), have been saying for a long time that all Vaccine Stakeholders will face a tidal wave of Data that will wash away any credibility these Vaccine Stakeholders had; credibility that they won't be able to buy back regardless of their power and ' or wealth.
Many of these expert Covid19 focussed Doctors can be found on websites that include:
https://flccc.net/
https://aapsonline.org/
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/
https://www.healthallianceaustralia.org/
http://bird-group.org/
https://www.pandata.org/
https://covexit.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Society's have been oppressed, divided and now injected with Clinical Trial Phase Novel Technology Vaccines with unknown mid or long term safety Data.
The Noose of Data presented here could be pointing to much more than failed vaccines; Many say that quick drops of Vaccinated into Negative Efficacy territory shows that the Vaccinated now have significantly compromised Immune Systems.
Should this Noose of Data form part of what is presented in detemining the fate of the Vaccine Stakeholders?
The Covid19 Experts would like to draw to the attention of everyone something they would say is the wicked suppression and/or obstruction of Medications including HCQ and Ivermectin.
These medications as used in Prophylactic and early Covid19 treatment protocols can be seen in the peer reviewed Covid19 Early Treatment Guide
See https://aapsonline.org/
By Suppressing known safe and effective medications, the Vaccine Stakeholders are insuring Vaccine uptake continues without alternative options being available to the population; Frontline Covid19 Doctors indicate that upto 85% of all Covid19 related deaths could have been and still could be prevented;
If this is remotely correct then perhaps a Noose of Data is not enough for the Vaccine Stakeholders
Share this video Please : https://www.brighteon.com/53c1a9da-cfb6-4d64-af37-3fd949ce12ff
The Next Week Got Even WORSE !! - Take a Look https://www.brighteon.com/0db925bd-e688-467a-9ecb-3cb0f5c9e01c
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