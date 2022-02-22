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UK Data Noose on the Masses - Vaccine Stakeholders what have you done?
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110 views • February 22, 2022
Uncensored Doctors, February 19, 2022
It is getting too frightening to want to follow; the clearest indication yet of VAIDS.
May the charts for the Power and Wealth of the Vaccine Stakeholders mimic the negatively plunging Data Charts for the Immune Systems of the "Vaccinated" against Covid19.
This video makes reference to the earlier video
https://www.brighteon.com/53c1a9da-cfb6-4d64-af37-3fd949ce12ff
May the Vaccine Stakeholders be the ones that are eventually held; ...in custody and on trial.
So who are the Vaccine Stakeholders ?
Vaccine Stakeholders are those that have enjoyed enourmous Boosts in Profits and/or Power from promoting the use of Covid19 vaccines and by obstructing or concealing the availability of more effective prophylactic and early treatment options. Stakeholders are also responsible for misrepresenting the risk to the general public when the risk is highly stratified to the elderly and those with significant chronic co-morbidities; stratified risk that would all but be eliminated, but for the obstruction of medications by these vaccine stakeholders.
Stakeholders include:
-Main Stream Media (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Big Tech Social Media (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Big Tech Seach Engines (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Western "Democracy" Politicians
- Obscenely Wealthy Individuals (holding and creating shares that profit from Covid19)
- The Obscenely Powerful Investment Groups (holding and creating shares that profit from Covid19)
- Vaccine Investors
- Vaccine Advocates (Including Government Advisory Groups)
- Bill Gates
- Private Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Companies
These Stakeholders will now claim that if you survived COVID it will be because of their Vaccines; a laughable proposition given data emerging and given the order of magnitude of higher survival prospects for the risk stratified when they do access the medications being blocked and concealed by these “STAKEHOLDERS”
See peer reviewed treatments the Stakeholders are doing everything they can to obstruct and conceal
See what happens if you share this on your facebook or on youtube or twitter
See what happens when you try to get your local "news" radio or "news" reporter to share what this data is screaming out....
See what happens when you ask your local politician to act on this
So ... Bypass them all and share it to everyone you know and ask them to do the same.
Download a QR code to print out and place on every Big Pharma Passport Controlled venue entry point
http://tribeqr.com/v/vaccinedatatruthdownload
Please share, share , share
https://www.brighteon.com/0db925bd-e688-467a-9ecb-3cb0f5c9e01c
Note looks like the Vaccinated will need access to immune system suppliments more than the Unvaccinated (Before they too are obstructed)
see:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=tlc2gy1glx
https://aapsonline.org/
Challenging the Australian Major Party Vaccine Stakeholders is a Beacon of Truth
See: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kocxp3T8LIH6/
It is getting too frightening to want to follow; the clearest indication yet of VAIDS.
May the charts for the Power and Wealth of the Vaccine Stakeholders mimic the negatively plunging Data Charts for the Immune Systems of the "Vaccinated" against Covid19.
This video makes reference to the earlier video
https://www.brighteon.com/53c1a9da-cfb6-4d64-af37-3fd949ce12ff
May the Vaccine Stakeholders be the ones that are eventually held; ...in custody and on trial.
So who are the Vaccine Stakeholders ?
Vaccine Stakeholders are those that have enjoyed enourmous Boosts in Profits and/or Power from promoting the use of Covid19 vaccines and by obstructing or concealing the availability of more effective prophylactic and early treatment options. Stakeholders are also responsible for misrepresenting the risk to the general public when the risk is highly stratified to the elderly and those with significant chronic co-morbidities; stratified risk that would all but be eliminated, but for the obstruction of medications by these vaccine stakeholders.
Stakeholders include:
-Main Stream Media (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Big Tech Social Media (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Big Tech Seach Engines (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Western "Democracy" Politicians
- Obscenely Wealthy Individuals (holding and creating shares that profit from Covid19)
- The Obscenely Powerful Investment Groups (holding and creating shares that profit from Covid19)
- Vaccine Investors
- Vaccine Advocates (Including Government Advisory Groups)
- Bill Gates
- Private Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Companies
These Stakeholders will now claim that if you survived COVID it will be because of their Vaccines; a laughable proposition given data emerging and given the order of magnitude of higher survival prospects for the risk stratified when they do access the medications being blocked and concealed by these “STAKEHOLDERS”
See peer reviewed treatments the Stakeholders are doing everything they can to obstruct and conceal
See what happens if you share this on your facebook or on youtube or twitter
See what happens when you try to get your local "news" radio or "news" reporter to share what this data is screaming out....
See what happens when you ask your local politician to act on this
So ... Bypass them all and share it to everyone you know and ask them to do the same.
Download a QR code to print out and place on every Big Pharma Passport Controlled venue entry point
http://tribeqr.com/v/vaccinedatatruthdownload
Please share, share , share
https://www.brighteon.com/0db925bd-e688-467a-9ecb-3cb0f5c9e01c
Note looks like the Vaccinated will need access to immune system suppliments more than the Unvaccinated (Before they too are obstructed)
see:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=tlc2gy1glx
https://aapsonline.org/
Challenging the Australian Major Party Vaccine Stakeholders is a Beacon of Truth
See: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kocxp3T8LIH6/
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