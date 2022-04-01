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Dr. Tenpenny: Every Vaxxer Over 30 Will Have Aids, 7.0 Quake When CME Strikes Earth-Commentary, Putin Warns West: Food Crisis Will Lead to New Migrant Crisis, Border Nightmare Continues: 04.01.2022
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2175 views • April 01, 2022
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EVERY FULLY VAX OVER 30 WILL HAVE AIDS
Submitted by Marv
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vza57d-every-fully-vax-over-30-will-have-aids.html
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7.0 Quake as the Solar CME Strikes Earth/NEW Solar Flare Today
Written by Jerry and Terral
April 01, 2022
On Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 6:16 PM Jerry wrote:
Terral, I believe you will find this video interesting dealing with this latest solar flare.
https://youtu.be/KGKkbMNHw3E Thanks, Jerry Head
Terral’s reply (04.01.2022):
Hi Jerry:
Thank you for writing and sharing. There are many schools of thought regarding earthquake triggers and a wide spectrum of hypotheses, claims, and conclusions based upon the evidence.
https://www.universetoday.com/101404/the-sun-doesnt-cause-earthquakes/
--
Putin Warns West Food Crisis Will Lead to New Migrant Crisis
Submitted by Richard
https://yournews.com/2022/04/01/2323052/putin-warns-west-food-crisis-will-lead-to-new-migrant/
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The Morning Briefing: Biden's Border Nightmare Continues to Worsen
Submitted by Richard
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2022/04/01/the-morning-briefing-bidens-border-nightmare-continues-to-get-worse-n1586066
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Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
EVERY FULLY VAX OVER 30 WILL HAVE AIDS
Submitted by Marv
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vza57d-every-fully-vax-over-30-will-have-aids.html
--
7.0 Quake as the Solar CME Strikes Earth/NEW Solar Flare Today
Written by Jerry and Terral
April 01, 2022
On Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 6:16 PM Jerry wrote:
Terral, I believe you will find this video interesting dealing with this latest solar flare.
https://youtu.be/KGKkbMNHw3E Thanks, Jerry Head
Terral’s reply (04.01.2022):
Hi Jerry:
Thank you for writing and sharing. There are many schools of thought regarding earthquake triggers and a wide spectrum of hypotheses, claims, and conclusions based upon the evidence.
https://www.universetoday.com/101404/the-sun-doesnt-cause-earthquakes/
--
Putin Warns West Food Crisis Will Lead to New Migrant Crisis
Submitted by Richard
https://yournews.com/2022/04/01/2323052/putin-warns-west-food-crisis-will-lead-to-new-migrant/
--
The Morning Briefing: Biden's Border Nightmare Continues to Worsen
Submitted by Richard
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2022/04/01/the-morning-briefing-bidens-border-nightmare-continues-to-get-worse-n1586066
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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