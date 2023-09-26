They're Baghdad Bobbing Us

Invasion By Invitation

* This is not the result of a failed [Bidan] policy.

* This is their policy.

* This is an assault on our sovereignty.





Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.

* The war is real.

* The enemy is demonic — and evil has a signature.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (25 September 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6337829119112

