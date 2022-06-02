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Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 22: June 02, 2022
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2992 views • June 02, 2022
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
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This 6.2 Timor Leste Quake (USGS) is the last 6+mag quake to strike last Friday on May 27, 2022 one day after the 7.2 Peru Quake that said we passed between the Sun and Black Star to begin the current earth-change lull period.
--
Earth core will cool, as the Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection is now lengthening to reduce Black Star electromagnetic potential. Earth tectonic plates, being pushed apart for the last three months, are already starting to come back together. Let’s not be surprised if the run of 6-mag quakes for forty-nine weeks ends this Saturday night at midnight UTC, even though we just saw five of the 6’s for Week 13. A look back at Week 14 for previous years shows “0” for 2021, 2018 and 2016, “1” for 2020, 2019, and 2017 pointing to a typical pause following the earth-change-activity event peaks in Week 13. We shall see
--
New York Democrat threatens to nuke filibuster and pack Supreme Court in order to grab guns
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-york-democrat-threatens-to-nuke-filibuster-and-pack-supreme-court-to-grab-guns
--
Thanks to Climate-Change Fanatics and Green-Energy Whackos, 2/3rds of US Faces blackouts this Summer
Submitted by Richard
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/thanks-to-climate-change-fanatics-and-green-energy-whackos-2-3rds-of-us-faces-blackouts-this-summer
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A Dark Era of Supply Restriction Is Here
Submitted by Richard
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2022-05-23/dark-era-supply-restriction-here
--
The Inflation Hurricane Has Not Even Hit Yet - Food Prices To Double By Fall?
Submitted by Richard
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5395
==
Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
This 6.2 Timor Leste Quake (USGS) is the last 6+mag quake to strike last Friday on May 27, 2022 one day after the 7.2 Peru Quake that said we passed between the Sun and Black Star to begin the current earth-change lull period.
--
Earth core will cool, as the Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection is now lengthening to reduce Black Star electromagnetic potential. Earth tectonic plates, being pushed apart for the last three months, are already starting to come back together. Let’s not be surprised if the run of 6-mag quakes for forty-nine weeks ends this Saturday night at midnight UTC, even though we just saw five of the 6’s for Week 13. A look back at Week 14 for previous years shows “0” for 2021, 2018 and 2016, “1” for 2020, 2019, and 2017 pointing to a typical pause following the earth-change-activity event peaks in Week 13. We shall see
--
New York Democrat threatens to nuke filibuster and pack Supreme Court in order to grab guns
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-york-democrat-threatens-to-nuke-filibuster-and-pack-supreme-court-to-grab-guns
--
Thanks to Climate-Change Fanatics and Green-Energy Whackos, 2/3rds of US Faces blackouts this Summer
Submitted by Richard
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/thanks-to-climate-change-fanatics-and-green-energy-whackos-2-3rds-of-us-faces-blackouts-this-summer
--
A Dark Era of Supply Restriction Is Here
Submitted by Richard
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2022-05-23/dark-era-supply-restriction-here
--
The Inflation Hurricane Has Not Even Hit Yet - Food Prices To Double By Fall?
Submitted by Richard
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5395
==
Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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