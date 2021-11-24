© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate change can freeze your bankaccount
Follow
0
Share
Report
182 views • November 24, 2021
1. MAX IGAN OF THECROWHOUSE.COM "NEW WORLD ORDER - THE FINAL SOLUTION" ILLUMINATI IS REAL BUT THERE IS A GREAT AWAKENING TO STOP THIS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YuD9aAzhqAK4/
2. When Monty Python did this 42 years ago it was a crazy joke and everybody laughed about the absurdity but cultural marxism have made it reality. People are that stupid.
https://www.brighteon.com/ecfe58c2-c2e6-4e8d-8bc9-4ec851672191
3. Vaxxers Are Developing A.I.D.S. That means a very weak immunesystem. This winter will probably be very scary. They will blame it on a "supercold"
https://www.brighteon.com/b41566ed-7599-4851-ac93-7b7260502b5d
4. Im Big Pharma and Im here for your health. I mean no harm I just wanna help. My juice is free for you my friend cauce I know you will be back again and again and again.
https://www.brighteon.com/2ad9df13-65f5-415f-99e6-d2821f5c0e3c
5. In it's latest predictive propaganda, the World Economic Forum asks, "What if extreme weather FROZE your bank account?" It is clear that deliberate interruptions to critical infrastructure are coming, and will be blamed on climate change in order to make the case that an imagined "climate disaster" requires carbon lockdowns.
https://www.brighteon.com/82822684-806c-4894-8b59-952f269dc05c
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YuD9aAzhqAK4/
2. When Monty Python did this 42 years ago it was a crazy joke and everybody laughed about the absurdity but cultural marxism have made it reality. People are that stupid.
https://www.brighteon.com/ecfe58c2-c2e6-4e8d-8bc9-4ec851672191
3. Vaxxers Are Developing A.I.D.S. That means a very weak immunesystem. This winter will probably be very scary. They will blame it on a "supercold"
https://www.brighteon.com/b41566ed-7599-4851-ac93-7b7260502b5d
4. Im Big Pharma and Im here for your health. I mean no harm I just wanna help. My juice is free for you my friend cauce I know you will be back again and again and again.
https://www.brighteon.com/2ad9df13-65f5-415f-99e6-d2821f5c0e3c
5. In it's latest predictive propaganda, the World Economic Forum asks, "What if extreme weather FROZE your bank account?" It is clear that deliberate interruptions to critical infrastructure are coming, and will be blamed on climate change in order to make the case that an imagined "climate disaster" requires carbon lockdowns.
https://www.brighteon.com/82822684-806c-4894-8b59-952f269dc05c
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.