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Climate change can freeze your bankaccount
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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182 views • November 24, 2021
1. MAX IGAN OF THECROWHOUSE.COM "NEW WORLD ORDER - THE FINAL SOLUTION" ILLUMINATI IS REAL BUT THERE IS A GREAT AWAKENING TO STOP THIS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YuD9aAzhqAK4/
2. When Monty Python did this 42 years ago it was a crazy joke and everybody laughed about the absurdity but cultural marxism have made it reality. People are that stupid.
https://www.brighteon.com/ecfe58c2-c2e6-4e8d-8bc9-4ec851672191
3. Vaxxers Are Developing A.I.D.S. That means a very weak immunesystem. This winter will probably be very scary. They will blame it on a "supercold"
https://www.brighteon.com/b41566ed-7599-4851-ac93-7b7260502b5d
4. Im Big Pharma and Im here for your health. I mean no harm I just wanna help. My juice is free for you my friend cauce I know you will be back again and again and again.
https://www.brighteon.com/2ad9df13-65f5-415f-99e6-d2821f5c0e3c
5. In it's latest predictive propaganda, the World Economic Forum asks, "What if extreme weather FROZE your bank account?" It is clear that deliberate interruptions to critical infrastructure are coming, and will be blamed on climate change in order to make the case that an imagined "climate disaster" requires carbon lockdowns.
https://www.brighteon.com/82822684-806c-4894-8b59-952f269dc05c
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
aidsilluminaticlimatechange
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