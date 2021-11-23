Vaccine Scandal in Slovenia - Placebo, Vax, or KILL SHOT

Vaccine Scandal in Slovenia - Bottles have Code #'s for Placebo, Vax, or KILL SHOT

HAL TURNER

23 NOVEMBER 2021

Word is coming out of Slovenia that, if verified, will cause an unimaginable world reaction.



On Saturday 20 November, the Chief Nurse of the University Medical Center, Ljubljana Clinical Center, who deals with the administration of vaccine vials and manages everything, quit her job, went in front of TV cameras and took out vaccine bottles. She showed the gathered journalists the codes on the bottles, each with the final number 1, 2, or 3 in the code, and then explained the meaning of these numbers:



Number 1 is placebo, saline.



Number 2 is the classic mRNA "vaccine"



Number 3 is an RNA stick containing the ONC gene, related to adenovirus, which contributes, among other things, to the development of cancer.



For these who get jabbed from vial whose code ends in the number 3, she says people who received them will have soft tissue cancer within 2 years. She said that she had personally witnessed the vaccinations of all politicians and tycoons and that they all received the preparation number 1. The media has been told to absolutely bury this story and fierce efforts at containing this information are underway right now.



More details if they become available.

halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/vaccine-scandal-in-slovenia-bottles-have-code-s-for-placebo-vax-or-kill-shot



Thumbnail is the yellow juice death vial: Jim Stone: "The "Elite" shot is cloudy off white. The death jab is clear yellow. THIS IS THE DEATH SHOT FOR THE MASSES. The off white vial above is obviously what Pelosi got. Now look at the instructions for mixing the Pfizer vax. If it is the safe one, it will be off white."



brighteon.com/channels/samlaunch