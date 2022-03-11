203) 5G - Pulsos e valores de potência em Espanha (Março 2022)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ Março 10, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 274: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA274-:b
Anterior verificações em Espanha:
200) Irradiação personalizada por microondas, Inteligência Artificial pune a sua escolha: https://www.brighteon.com/94e26970-285d-4b42-9dcb-6ede8c0c2ed6
Short version of this video subtitled in english - 201) Smartphone microwave blasting YOU (short version): https://www.brighteon.com/8196bf96-58af-4c5f-ad0d-b08b5e7ebc93
141) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia [prova]: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=3
143) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia (actualização): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=4
Testemunho sobre plano de sistema de arma siónica EMF:
54) Telecomunicações "inteligentes" (Nancy L. Hopkins): https://www.brighteon.com/bcca8ee7-7b09-4882-8686-278c1756f991 204) Cérebro e telemóveis (novo) | Brain and cellphones (new): https://www.brighteon.com/03439d19-5894-4720-b95f-4dab0011143a
Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal