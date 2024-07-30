Extraordinary New Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: The Set-Up & Cover-Up
* LEOs were aware of the rooftop patsy/shooter many minutes before shots were fired.
* Is that a muzzle flash of suppressed rifle fire — from a 1st-floor window in the same building — toward the podium?
* 3 controlled shots at President Trump’s head?
READ/WATCH:
◦ Newly Unearthed Video Appears To Show Suppressed Rifle Fire From First Floor Window
◦ New Rifle Fire Signature (Sound + Visual Rifle Flash) Recorded & Posted By @RealDJstew724
The full episode is linked below.
Health Ranger Report (30 July 2024)
https://www.brighteon.com/86e1ddc2-3c9f-4435-9319-549bf9c67010
https://rumble.com/v5927t1-bbn-july-30-2024-venezuela-in-revolt-as-the-people-reject-communism....html