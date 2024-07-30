Brighteon Broadcast News, July 30, 2024 – Venezuela in REVOLT as the people REJECT COMMUNISM and DEMAND FREEDOM

- Election fraud in #Venezuela as Maduro clings to power. (0:03)

- Faith, hope, and preparation for uncertain times. (8:56)

- Police were fully aware of the shooter at Trump speech for many minutes before shots rang out. (21:10)

- New video footage from #Trump shooting close call. (27:52)

- Vatican excommunication and Olympic Games. (34:26)

- The Roman calendar, Julius Caesar, and why months don't line up. (39:45)

- Sermon #002 - Humility vs pride, earning God's favor through God's economy. (57:22)

- Pride and humility, with examples from pop culture and personal experiences. (1:03:33)

- Gaining practical skills, and spiritual growth through everyday tasks. (1:29:54)

- Interview with Randall Fitzgerald: UFOs, consciousness, and empathy. (1:37:19)

- The potential of human consciousness and AI to affect global consciousness and remote viewing. (1:48:52)

- Manifestation, intention, and vibrational energy. (1:56:07)

- AI, UFOs, and the potential for merging human and alien consciousness. (2:03:08)





