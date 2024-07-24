The Set-Up & Cover-Up

Updated: Multi-Track Audio Analysis Of Shooting

* Trump Assassination Attempt: why did the counter-snipers wait?

* Were they (a) ordered to wait or (b) given rules of engagement to not engage active shooters?

* The deep state tried to start a civil war.

* This was a set-up.

* Now it’s a massive cover-up — and it’s going to be exposed.





The full segment is linked below.





Health Ranger Report | The Official “Lone Gunman” Story Is A Sloppy Lie (24 July 2024)

https://www.brighteon.com/8800dd70-41f0-4d2e-9019-8038b9b85d83

https://rumble.com/v588zr9-the-official-lone-gunman-story-is-a-sloppy-lie.html