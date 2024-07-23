BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Updated: Multi-Track Audio Analysis Of Shooting
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
1
62 views • 9 months ago

Trump Assassination Attempt: 10 Shots

* Regardless of how many shooters there were, how was this allowed to happen?

* Why did the assassin(s) have so much time to shoot?

* What the hell happened to the Secret Service here?


The full episode is linked below.


Health Ranger Report (23 July 2024)

https://www.brighteon.com/268b2dc3-e9f9-4089-95a8-184ad5a383ed

https://rumble.com/v5842ss-updated-multi-track-audio-analysis-of-shooting....html

mike adamsfalse flagcover-updeep statedonald trumpconspiracysecret servicesniperinside jobassassination attemptstand downmultiple shootersassassination plotpatsyshooting incidentcounter-sniper
