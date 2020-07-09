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FREILERNEN in Kanada konkret: Dagmar Neubronner im Gespräch mit Vanessa Eckhardt Teil 3
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9 views • July 09, 2020
Teil 1 hier:
https://www.brighteon.com/26470d60-96a5-473e-9510-a1034dafc1d2
Teil 2 hier:
https://www.brighteon.com/295e66a5-76f3-40e2-a435-6097daa6ade8
In unserem ersten Gespräch hat Vanessa von ihrem Leben in Kanada allgemein berichtet.
___
Internetseite von Dagmar Neubronner:
https://dagmarneubronner.de/
Buch über meine Freilerner-Zeit von Dagmar Neubronner:
https://genius-verlag.de/kinder/produ...
Internetseite von Vanessa:
http://gentlewelcome.ca/
Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-ec...
Internetseite von Frank Eckhardt:
http://fe-propertysales.de/
Cape Breton Eco Village:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
https://www.brighteon.com/26470d60-96a5-473e-9510-a1034dafc1d2
Teil 2 hier:
https://www.brighteon.com/295e66a5-76f3-40e2-a435-6097daa6ade8
In unserem ersten Gespräch hat Vanessa von ihrem Leben in Kanada allgemein berichtet.
___
Internetseite von Dagmar Neubronner:
https://dagmarneubronner.de/
Buch über meine Freilerner-Zeit von Dagmar Neubronner:
https://genius-verlag.de/kinder/produ...
Internetseite von Vanessa:
http://gentlewelcome.ca/
Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-ec...
Internetseite von Frank Eckhardt:
http://fe-propertysales.de/
Cape Breton Eco Village:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
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