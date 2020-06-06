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FREILERNEN in Kanada konkret Dagmar Neubronner im Gespräch mit Frank Eckhardt Teil 1
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12 views • June 06, 2020
Dagmar Neubronner spricht mit Frank Eckhardt über das Leben mit seiner Familie auf Cape Breton Island in Kanada.
Teil 2 hier:
https://www.brighteon.com/295e66a5-76f3-40e2-a435-6097daa6ade8
_____________________________________________________
Internetseite von Dagmar Neubronner:
https://dagmarneubronner.de/
Internetseite von Frank Eckhardt:
http://fe-propertysales.de/
Cape Breton Eco Village:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
Teil 2 hier:
https://www.brighteon.com/295e66a5-76f3-40e2-a435-6097daa6ade8
_____________________________________________________
Internetseite von Dagmar Neubronner:
https://dagmarneubronner.de/
Internetseite von Frank Eckhardt:
http://fe-propertysales.de/
Cape Breton Eco Village:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
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