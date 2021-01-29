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IS COVID-19 VACCINE REALLY SAFE? Here's What it Does to Your Body! Dr. Judy Mikovits
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453 views • January 29, 2021
PCR Test Inventor, Kerry Mullis, Explains PCR Test:
https://www.brighteon.com/be75445a-22b7-463c-b0dd-96846fad22b0
More Mullis:
https://www.brighteon.com/d3e899c1-5718-4a2d-8975-7f80af85c32b

Here's What's Wrong with COVID-19 Vaccine by Dr. Lee Merritt
https://www.brighteon.com/c000c212-964c-4599-8e84-b765fbf944c2
____________________________________________
Dr Mercola
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OtrXxlBk4j6m/

• The COVID-19 vaccine really isn’t a vaccine in the medical definition of a vaccine. It’s more accurately an experimental gene therapy that could prematurely kill large amounts of the population and disable exponentially more
• Since mRNA normally rapidly degrades, it must be complexed with lipids or polymers. COVID-19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, and PEG is known to cause anaphylaxis
• Free mRNA can signal danger to your immune system and drive inflammatory diseases. As such, injecting synthetic thermostable mRNA (mRNA that is resistant to breaking down) is highly problematic as it will fuel chronic, long-term inflammation
• Many commonly reported side effects from the COVID-19 gene therapy “vaccines” appear to be caused by brain inflammation
• Anyone with an inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson's disease or chronic Lyme and those with acquired immune deficiency from any pathogen or environmental toxin are at high risk of dying from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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