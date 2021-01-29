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Here's What's Wrong with COVID-19 Vaccine by Dr. Lee Merritt
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636 views • January 29, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt In Animal Studies After Being Injected With mRNA Technology All Animals Died Upon Reinfection
Also see Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://www.brighteon.com/52594f19-ddaa-4a48-8ab2-a5c7c2634892
Also see Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://www.brighteon.com/52594f19-ddaa-4a48-8ab2-a5c7c2634892
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