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PCR TEST INVENTOR KARY MULLIS SAYS TEST DOES NOT TELL IF YOU ARE SICK OR NOT! SHARE, SHARE, SHARE!!!
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314 views • October 13, 2020
TRUTH ABOUT PCR TEST “If they could find this virus in you at all, and with PCR you can find almost anything in anybody." "If you can amplify one single molecule, up to something you can really measure, which PCR can do, then there’s just very few molecules that you don’t have at least one single one of them in your body.”
“It doesn’t tell you that you are sick and it doesn’t tell you that the thing you ended up with was going to hurt you.” Kary Mullis, inventor of PCR test.
This needs to get out to everyone, please share!
“It doesn’t tell you that you are sick and it doesn’t tell you that the thing you ended up with was going to hurt you.” Kary Mullis, inventor of PCR test.
This needs to get out to everyone, please share!
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