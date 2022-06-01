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THE WEF - THE USUAL SUSPECTS!
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55 views • June 01, 2022
BREAKING!!!!! STOP EVERYTHING BOOM!!! - MONKEYPOX IS PART OF FAUCIS AND RALPH BARAK GENOCIDAL GAIN OF FUNCTION DE-POP WEAPONS - PUT A APB OUT ON THESE MASS MURDERERS - https://www.holistichealthonline.info/monkeypox-gain-of-function/
COMMON SENSE FROM SOPHIE COCORAN IN THE UK - https://www.brighteon.com/f847b4a8-b628-49fe-a0cf-9719ee29a03f
NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html
Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673
Buller paper on Monkeypox Outbreaks up to 2012: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/
Judicial Watch re James Leduc / Wuhan: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wuhan-lab-fauci-grants/
National Biocontainment Training Center report by Leduc: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1022067.pdf
DR BRYAN ARDIS - ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME -FACT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103
TREASON! - https://www.brighteon.com/cddd3ef7-5eee-4c27-b52d-c933cedb574a
COMMON SENSE FROM SOPHIE COCORAN IN THE UK - https://www.brighteon.com/f847b4a8-b628-49fe-a0cf-9719ee29a03f
NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html
Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673
Buller paper on Monkeypox Outbreaks up to 2012: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/
Judicial Watch re James Leduc / Wuhan: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wuhan-lab-fauci-grants/
National Biocontainment Training Center report by Leduc: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1022067.pdf
DR BRYAN ARDIS - ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME -FACT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103
TREASON! - https://www.brighteon.com/cddd3ef7-5eee-4c27-b52d-c933cedb574a
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