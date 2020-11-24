Dr. Duke, in The Secret Behind Communism, uses the research of Raphael Lemkin to expose the Bolshevik purposeful genocide against the Ukrainian people that took place in what is today called the Holodomor. He also exposes the Bolshevik war against the Russian intelligentsia and nobility was also an attempt at destroying the natural leadership of the Russian people, so as to render them weaker against their new rulers an ethnic minority harboring deep racial animosity toward the Russian people for historic anti-Semitism. He shows how almost all reputable historians are of the opinion that the communists killed far more human beings than alleged against Hitler, yet he points out that the genocides of the Red Terror are almost totally ignored by Hollywood and the mass media. This book is a massive resource on the issue offers the reader a real understanding of Communism as ethnic weapon, that has murdered and tortured more human beings than any other regime in history. One of the most striking parts of the video is the revelation from Ynet News, an Israeli publication, that Gengrik Yadoda killed at least 10 million people in the Bolshevik State. Dr. Duke points out that not one in one thousand people even know his name, yet he has killed twice the number of victims than the Jewish Death toll in the Holocaust — according leading Jewish Holocaust authority Raul Hilberg, of 5.1 million. Dr. Duke also shows long, close relationship between communism and Zionism, and how both extremist entities have engaged in similar repressive strategies.







*Was Hitler A White Supremacist. https://www.brighteon.com/ea9c2aa0-dea9-46bf-af26-f2a0dff85bb4

*NWO: Marxist by the Backdoor https://www.brighteon.com/93bc3c26-ce8a-4083-98ea-275c7296857d



