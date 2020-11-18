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Was Hitler a White Supremacist?.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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350 views • November 18, 2020

 The Total Destruction of the Germany of (1932/33) - 1945 in World War 2 was because of World Jewry that declared a "Holy War" on the German people on August 7th, 1933 and Not because the Germans invaded "Poland" on Sept.1st, 1939, which was a set-up by France and Britain to Declare War on Germany. Hitler kicked the "Jew's" out of Germany's Government and forbid them from owning *Banks, Radio Stations, Newspapers, Publishing Companies*, etc, forbid them from being Lawyers, Doctors, Dentists and other influential professions but it was the positions of GOVERNMENT, FINANCE and MEDIA that pissed them off because "they" couldn't continue their subversion and Communist-based propaganda. and to continue undermining German Society and when Hitler was given an ultimatum to return all the "Jew's" to their former positions. They declared their War and began a International Boycott to continue to sabotage the German Economy. Then when arrests of Marxist's/Communist agitators began which happened to be mostly "Jew's" who were welcomed into Germany after the "Bolshevik Revolution of 1917" German's felt slapped in the face for their hospitality toward them to only be repaid with rebellion, insult, perversion, criminality and Communist propaganda and hostility toward German's in their own country and in Poland. WW 2 was a Zionist-Masonic arranged coup against Western Civilization because "They" were the Only Winners of Both World War's and the Loser was Western Civilization itself due in large part because the so-called "Greatest Generation" was Not that at all because they All failed to see that FDR in America and Winston Churchill in England were Freemason's with Jewish bile running through their veins and Traitor's to not Only the countries and people under their "Leadership" but to ALL of Western Civilization itself!!. What We have now is the corpse of the Christian West and the Luciferian Zionist NWO that is about to be unleashed upon the Entirety of the World and the End of Civilization as it's been known for Millennia along with Christianity, Islam and Everything else for Luciferianism.....


*The Secret Behind Communism. 

https://www.brighteon.com/4f345bca-a51a-4c0b-ab76-97463f9abe1e


∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do you own research.Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!

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worldtruthfederalreservehitlerjewishwarnwozionistholocausttalmudfranceholybritishmarxismdukedavidcommunistbolshevikpolandwesternadolfjewry
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