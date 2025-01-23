BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3:36 PM January 23, 2025
243 views • 3 months ago

WHOがH5N1ウイルスに関する世界的警報を発令 / 2025年1月23日午後3時36分

WHO issues global alert on H5N1 virus  /  3:36 PM January 23, 2025

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1882316335264477402


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


アンソニー・ファウチ 「NIHとNIAIDの資金援助でロン・フーシェー博士と河岡義裕博士がH5N1鳥インフルエンザが人間に伝染できるようにしました」

Anthony Fauci: "With funding from the NIH and NIAID, Dr. Ron Fouché and Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka made the H5N1 avian flu transmissible to humans."

https://x.com/shiroinuproject/status/1881874354285564190



ビル・ゲイツ財団は、H5N1鳥インフルエンザの機能獲得研究のために、ウィスコンシン大学と河岡義裕博士に９５０万ドル与えた。

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded $9.5 million to the University of Wisconsin and Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka for gain-of-function research into H5N1 avian influenza.

https://x.com/TransAwakening/status/1819723309711569024



警鐘をリツイート

https://x.com/funasejuku/status/1881946166885269622

https://x.com/Kgb0mJQi4f1WXId/status/1881603433754698195



新型インフルエンザ等対策推進会議 委員名簿　河岡 義裕

https://www.cas.go.jp/jp/seisaku/ful/taisakusuisin/pdf/kousei_20240415.pdf



封じ込めありきのシナリオ

https://x.com/yanai_factcheck/status/1787486542010950032

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


創られた権威 / Created authority

https://www.brighteon.com/b0a211e0-11e2-4493-903f-4ff65c8b2db9



世界政府サミット2024で繰り出された「手のひら返し」

https://www.brighteon.com/7357fc9f-476f-48ed-8424-f294cb380621

cdcviruspcr
