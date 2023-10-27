紛い物が強引に押し進める「パンデミック条約」。 https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/12401000/001075053.pdf
https://twitter.com/kinoshitayakuhi/status/1717510315087401026
しかし、WEFのこの計画も頓挫する。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.